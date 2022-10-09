Greg Hands named new trade minister after Conor Burns sacked

Greg Hands has been appointed minister of state in the Department for International Trade, No 10 said, following the sacking of Conor Burns.

In a statement, Downing Street said: “The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as a minister of state in the Department for International Trade.”

Hands, who is the MP for Chelsea and Fulham also previously served as trade minister during both Theresa May and Boris Johnson's office at No10.

He was most recently a minister at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The appointment comes after Conor Burns was sacked by Liz Truss over a “serious misconduct” claim.

On Saturday, the BBC reported that an eyewitness saw MP Conor Burns touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

Mr Burns also denied he has ever met Mel B after the singer suggested he should not be surprised he is facing a misconduct claim, and pointed to remarks she alleges he made to her in a lift.

Newly-appointed trade minister Greg Hands tweeted: “An honour and a great privilege to be in His Majesty’s Government.“Thanks Prime Minister @trussliz for the confidence – and looking forward to being back at @tradegovuk, working with Secretary of State @KemiBadenoch, her ministerial team & our brilliant trade officials!”

