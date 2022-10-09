‘Hacked’ Iker Casillas apologises to LGBT community after ‘I’m gay’ Twitter post

Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on Sunday his Twitter account was hacked after a post saying he was gay created a stir on the social media platform.

“Hacked account,” Casillas said. “Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

The follow-up came not long after a brief message that was posted on his account went viral and prompted widespread speculation.

“I hope I’ll be respected: I’m gay,” stated the tweet sent from his account, along with the hashtag “HappySunday,” also in Spanish.

His former Spain team-mate Charles Puyol replied to the tweet, saying: "It's time to tell our story."

Casillas had not elaborated on the message, leading some to question its meaning and veracity.

The original tweet had come a day after Spanish media reported that he was in a relationship with a local actress.

Before Casillas deleted his initial tweet, Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo, who came out last October, tweeted criticism of the two players for apprently making jokes about coming out.

"It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through," Cavallo said.

"To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful."