Iranian state TV hacked as country enters fourth week of protests

Four weeks into continued protests in Iran, hackers broke into the evening news on Iran's state TV for 15 seconds, just as footage of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was being broadcast.

The hackers flashed an image of Khamenei surrounded by flames. The image showed a target aimed at the supreme leader's face as his body was shown engulfed in flames.

A caption read "Join us and stand up!" and "The blood of our youth is dripping from your claws," a reference to Khamenei.

Text placed next to the photo of Khamenei read, in Farsi: "Crying wolf".

Pictures along bottom of screen showed the faces of four killed women who have become symbols of the protests against the Iranian government morality rules in regards to women's clothing. There names are: Nika Shakarami, Hadis Najafi, Mahsa Amini and Sarina Esmailzadeh

A song with the lyrics "Woman. Life. Freedom" — a common chant of the protesters — played in the background.

Sustained protests since September 17 have erupted all across Iran after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran's feared morality police.

Amini had been detained for an alleged violation of strict Islamic dress codes for women.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted on Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week.

At least two people were killed.

Marchers chanted anti-government slogans and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes.

Protests have spread across the country and have been met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.

