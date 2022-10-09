Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Ukraine

Russian news reports say President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services.

"There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure,” Putin said in a video of a meeting on Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

Bastrykin said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism.

Bastrykin said Ukrainian special services and citizens of Russia and other countries took part in the act.

“We have already established the route of the truck” that Russian authorities have said set off a bomb and explosion on the bridge, he said. Bastrykin said the truck had been to Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia, Krasnodar (a region in southern Russia) and other places.

The explosion, which Russian authorities was caused by a truck bomb, risks a sharp escalation in Russia’s eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for President Vladimir Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in retaliation, shedding the term “special military operation” that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge by talking about the weather in Crimea but did not address its cause.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security for the Kerch Bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia after the explosion.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.Meanwhile, A Russian strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens more, officials said on Sunday.

The blasts in the city, which sits in a region Moscow has claimed as its own, blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed.

Over 20 missiles were fired on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia by Russian forces, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement about the attack.

At least 60 have been injured, including six children, Kuleba added.

