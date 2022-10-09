Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the security on a bridge linking Crimea with Russia to be tightened after an explosion caused its partial collapse.

Putin has put Russia's federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort.

The blast damaged an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hit a towering symbol of Russian power in the region.

The speaker of the Russian-backed regional parliament in Crimea accused Ukraine for the explosion, but Moscow didn’t apportion blame.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge, and some lauded the destruction on Saturday, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage to the Kerch Bridge. Credit: Maxar Technologies

The explosion, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, risked a sharp escalation in Russia’s eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation," shedding the term “special military operation” that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.

Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine.

Surovikin, who this summer was placed in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo.

Moscow, however, continues to suffer battlefield losses.

On Saturday, a Kremlin-backed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region announced a partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province, one of four illegally annexed by Moscow last week. Kirill Stremousov told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children and the elderly could be relocated because Kherson was getting "ready for a difficult period."

