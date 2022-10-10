Octopus Energy is giving away 10,000 free electric blankets to their customers as energy prices soar.

The free blankets will go to the company's "most needy and vulnerable customers", the firm says.

The energy company says that typical homes could shave up to £300 off their energy bill every year by opting for an electric blanket instead of heating the whole house.

Heating an entire house costs around £4 a day, but an energy-efficient electric blanket only costs between two to four pence an hour, the company estimates.

How can you apply for a free electric blanket?

Octopus Energy said that as they only have 10,000 electric blankets to give away, they will prioritise those who will benefit the most.

This includes elderly people and those with mobility issues or other medical conditions that means they are more impacted by the cold.

The company does however ask those who can afford to buy one for themselves to do so, as there may be someone else out there who truly can't afford to buy one and may benefit from receiving a free one.

You can apply by registering your interest online. You will receive an application shortly after filling in the online form.

The average household will pay £2,500 in annual energy costs over the next two years. Credit: PA

Are electric blankets really that cost-effective?

Yes. Although electric blankets start at around £40, Octopus Energy says they're "worth the investment" as customers could save £300 or more each year on their bills.

To get the most out of your electric blanket, Octopus Energy suggests using it as a throw over your body instead of as a mattress topper, and heat the blanket to its highest setting for a few minutes before reducing it down to a medium setting for longer use.

Position the connector of the blanket at your feet and keep it unobstructed to avoid overheating, and ensure children are not left unsupervised with the blanket, the company also suggests.

London Fire Brigade says you should unplug the blanket before bed, unless it has a thermostat control for safe all-night use.

The fire service also says they should be stored flat, rolled up, or loosely folded to prevent damaging the internal wiring. Electric blankets should be avoided if you have an air flow pressure relief mattress, or use emollient creams. Don't use the blanket if it gets wet, and never switch it on to dry it.

Second-hand electric blankets should also be avoided, and you should check regularly for wear and tear, London Fire Brigade says.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know