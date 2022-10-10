A long lost piece of Beatles artwork is due to go up for auction after being returned to its original owners.

In 1966 the British band played what would become their last ever ticketed concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. Before their performance the group dined at a local restaurant, Simpson’s Catering, with folk singer Joan Baez.

During their meal, members of the Beatles doodled on a table cloth, signing it before they left.

To this day the table cloth bears food and drink stains, “acid-inspired doodles” and portraits of the Beatles themselves, which were drawn by Baez.

“At some point in the time the band had before going on stage, the Beatles sat down to dinner with Joan Baez and others, to eat around this tablecloth, doodling and writing on the cloth in between eating their food,” according to the Bonhams listing.

Joe Vilardi, who owned the restaurant, laid claim to the piece of artwork and chose to hang it up in the window of his business’s premises.

The Beatles played what would be their last ticketed gig in 1966. Credit: PA

But shortly afterwards the cloth was stolen by a thief, who smashed through the glass window it was kept behind.

Seemingly lost forever the Vilardi family resigned themselves that it would never be found.

But more than half a century on the cloth was returned to Joe Vilardi's grandson, Michael, who has now decided to list it for auction at Bonham's auction house.

The table cloth was signed by members of the Beatles including Sir Paul McCartney. Credit: Bonhams

The item is expected to sell for around $25,000 (£22,600) and the proceeds from the sale will go towards Joe Vilardi’s descendants, including two of his great-grandchildren.

Michael Vilardi told the Washington Post he was "elated" the cloth had been returned to his family after 55 years.

He said that the decision was made to put it up for auction in the hope that it would go on display somewhere.

“It’s kind of a unique piece of history,” he added. “And, you know, I’ve got the story. I can tell the story. We lived the story.”

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast