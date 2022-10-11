50 Cent's estranged son offers him £6,000 for a day of his time

50 Cent's estranged oldest son has offered to pay his father $6,700 (around £6,000) in exchange for some quality time together.

Previously, Marquise Jackson said on Instagram Live that the $6,700 his rapper father paid in child support was not sufficient.

On Monday, Marquise spelled out the word 'entitled' in banknotes for an Instagram picture. The photo mimicked a viral photo posted by his father years ago. The 47-year-old Grammy winner, facing reports of bankruptcy, jokingly spelled the word 'broke' with money.

In a caption accompanying his own photo, Marquise wrote: "Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid."

Hours after Marquise's photo went online, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, tweeted a video clip from his TV show Power. In the snippet, a character played by 50 Cent is seen shooting his son.

"No caption needed," 50 Cent wrote.

In his previous Instagram Live broadcast, Marquise complained that the $6,700 paid to his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, was not enough in relation to New York's living costs.

"You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81k is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere," he said.

50 Cent burst onto the music scene with the ultra-successful, six-times platinum debut “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” in 2003. Following years of hits, he turned his attention to television, producing and starring in crime drama Power.

In 2017, 50 Cent emerged from bankruptcy after repaying debts of more than $22 million (£17.6 million) - nearly five years earlier than was ordered by a Connecticut court.