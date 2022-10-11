The head of the GCHQ intelligence agency has warned China could use its own version of GPS technology to monitor and track individuals as he described the country as a "real long-term threat" to UK national security.

Sir Jeremy Fleming said China is using science and technology as a way of bringing other countries “into its sphere of influence”.

He described one of China's top internet firms, Baidu, as a "problem".

"The Chinese version of GPS is a service called Baidu," he said. "It’s now present in over 120 countries around the world.

"And we think that’s a problem because it is on the one hand providing very accurate services akin to GPS and the convenience that comes from that, but on the other side its capabilities, its data, are openly available to the Chinese state.

"And our proposition with Baidu and a range of other technologies is that the data is being used to control and surveil and not just support prosperity.

"And when that’s done inside a system that has none of the checks and balances that we have in the West or that we have here in the United Kingdom, I think that’s something that should concern us."

His comments on BBC Radio 4’s Today show came ahead of a speech on Tuesday afternoon in which he is expected to urge the science and technology communities to act to tackle the issue.

Delivering the annual Rusi Security Lecture, Sir Jeremy is set to appeal directly to British technology firms to collaborate to protect their systems and intellectual property, as well as create alternatives to Chinese technology.

"They see nations as either potential adversaries or potential client states, to be threatened, bribed or coerced," he will say of China.

"But underlying that belief is a sense of fear – fear of its own citizens, of freedom of speech, free trade, open technological standards and alliances – the whole open, democratic order and the international rules-based system."

That "fear" he will say, is exhibited through China "monitoring its own citizens and restricting free speech to influencing financial systems and new domains.”

China said that Sir Jeremy's claims have "no basis in fact".

"China's financial and technological development is aimed at making a better life for the Chinese people, and is not aimed at anyone and does not constitute a threat," a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry said.

"Harbouring a China threat theory and provoking confrontation is both detrimental to others and harmful to oneself."

The spy boss stopped short of saying hugely popular Chinese-owned TikTok should not be used by youngsters, but encouraged parents to discuss data protection and safety with their children.

"No, I wouldn’t (stop children from using TikTok), but I would speak to my child about the way in which they think about their personal data on their device," he said on the Today show.

"Because I think it’s really important from a very early age that we understand that there is no free good here.

"When we are using these services we are exchanging our data for that and if it’s proportionate and we’re happy with the way that data is safeguarded then that’s great.

"Make the most of that, make those videos, use TikTok – but just think before you do."

While it's rare for Sir Jeremy to speak publicly, it's not the first time he has warned of a threat from the growing influence of China's technology in the UK.

Back in February 2019 he said that allowing Chinese tech firms to become involved in Britain telecoms network presented both "opportunities and threats".

Just over a year later the government ordered telecoms equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei to be stripped out of the UK’s 5G network by 2027.

On Tuesday he is expected to warn other countries they are "mortgaging their future" if they buy Chinese tech.

