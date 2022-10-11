Madeleine McCann suspect charged with sex offences in Portugal

A German man who is a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been charged with five sex offences in Portugal over a 17-year period, German prosecutors have said.

Convicted sex offender Christian B is accused of three counts of rape and two counts of child sexual abuse between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal, according to Braunschweig public prosecutor's office in northern Germany.

The charges do not relate to the McCann case, prosecutors said.

The sex offender, who has reportedly denied any involvement in the case, was identified as a suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020.