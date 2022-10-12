Actor Kaley Cuoco announces she is pregnant with her first child

Actor Kaley Cuoco says she is "beyond blessed and over the moon" to announce that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 36-year-old Big Bang Theory star announced that she is pregnant with her partner, 40, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Cuoco posted a series of ten photos alongside her partner to reveal the news. Among the photos were images of pregnancy tests, the couple holding "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs, the actress' pregnant stomach and the couple holding customised babygrows.

The cover photo showed what looked like the aftermath of a gender reveal, with the couple smiling in a selfie as Cuoco's partner, Tommy Pelphrey, held a slice of pink-icing cake.

The couple are expecting a baby girl in 2023.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023, beyond blessed and over the moon... I love you @tommypelphrey !!!" Cuoco wrote.

Pelphrey, also an actor known for his work on shows like Ozark and Iron First, wrote to Cuoco in his own Instagram post: “Love you more than ever.”

The pair have been dating since earlier this year.

