Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda previews the opening of the first new theatre to open in the West End for 50 years

The opening of the London West End's first purpose built theatre for 50 years is set to go ahead this weekend despite the surging cost of living.

Located in Soho Place, the aptly named @sohoplace theatre can seat 602 people and will open its doors to the public from October 15.

Visitors can pay to watch its debut show, Marvellous, which explores the life of Neil Baldwin - a famous clown who became the kitman at Stoke City Football Club.

Nica Burns, owner of the theatre, told ITV News that while she recognises the coming year will be "tough" financially for households. she remains hopeful that people will still buy tickets to the theatre.

"You still have to be bold. When I bought my first theatre we bought it walking straight into the 2007 recession," she said.

The West End play, Marvellous, explores the life of a famous clown called Neil Baldwin. Credit: ITV News

"We have to be very mindful of ticket prices, but when times are tough having respite for them is still something that many people will do."

She added: "You're always nervous in theatre. Every show that you do is a gamble.

"I'm excited about opening a new theatre and I'm going to give it a jolly good go."

The move to the West End comes after Mr Baldwin, who required speech therapy as a child, saw his life documented by an award-winning BBC film in 2014.

Asked how he felt to see his life brought to life in the West End, he said he was "glad" to be in the city to witness the performance live.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.