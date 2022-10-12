Wasps follow Worcester in suspension from Gallagher Premiership

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Wasps have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

“The RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group has met this evening (Tuesday) and confirmed that Wasps are suspended from the Gallagher Premiership,” the RFU said in a statement.

“We appreciate this is a very difficult time for Wasps players, staff and supporters who will be concerned at news that the club is likely to enter administration.

“The RFU will continue to work with the club, PRL (Premiership Rugby) and any potential administrator or future investors to find the best possible outcome for the club.”

Wasps Kiran Mcdonald Seran catches the ball during a Gallagher Premiership match. Credit: PA

The move follows Wasps imminent move into administration, as the team announced it was pulling out of a Premiership Rugby game against Exeter on Saturday.

The club said it was "likely that they will enter into administration in the coming days" after it became clear a solution to their financial woes could not be found.

It had previously played down talks of going into administration, but today's announcement signals the club has run out of cash.

Though, off the back of Worcester Warriors entering administration, it's hoped administrators will allow a takeover to happen, that will secure the club's long-term future.

But that would be in the Championship, as they'd automatically be relegated once they formally enter into administration.