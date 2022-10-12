The trans TikToker changing lives and opinions by tackling the taboos

Play Brightcove video

Video and words by Jocelyn Evans, ITV News' Here's The Story

When content creator Demitri Rodriguez started sharing details of his life on social media, he didn't expect the videos to blow up in the way they did.

But for him it's not about the big numbers, "if I've got the power to be able to change one person's life, or change one person's view - that's why I do it".

Demitri is one of a growing number of trans people using social media to document elements of their transitions.

Most recently he's documented his top surgery - that's when a trans or non binary person undergoes surgery to change the look of their chest, removing breast or chest tissue.

"It's not an easy process and I wanted to document that, so other people knew what to expect," he says. While there is medical guidance available from the NHS on transitioning, and the help of various charities, content like Demitri's is offering another much needed source of support.

There's not just one focus either, content creators are offering insights into everything from legally changing your name to trans-friendly clothing brands, from voice changes on testosterone to the world of dating.

And it's not just trans, non binary, and gender questioning people who benefit, Demitri says.

"I've had it before where people have thought 'trans people are this, that and the other' and I've had messages saying 'you've changed my opinion' - and it's brilliant to do things like that".

And, indeed his own family.

Demitri says sharing his videos has sparked conversations with his parents and his friends that have helped them understand parts of his transition.

Demitri says his videos have helped him broach tough subjects with his parents. Credit: Demitri Rodriguez

"My mum uses her own TikTok, and said 'I had a beautiful daughter but now I've got an even more beautiful son'."

"A lot of parents reached out to me after that and asked how my mum feels. I spoke about the grieving process, about what it's like for a parent [when their child comes out] you don't expect your child to come out as trans - it's hard.

"My mum is one of the best people in the world, she's so supportive and I wish that there were more parents out there like her".

Like anybody with a social media presence, however, it comes with its difficulties.

"Regardless of me being trans, you have to have a thick skin. I know there are going to be people that don't like me because of who I am. You could be the nicest person in the world and you're always going to have someone who doesn't like you or doesn't agree with you.

"I just post what I want - if people have an issue with it, that's a them problem not a me problem."

And the majority of people have no issue. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and the comments supportive.

Demitri says it's all about "helping people, putting out videos about my transition, putting up photos of what I used to look like and saying what I've been through, covering the taboo subjects".