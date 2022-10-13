Families with children ‘to be hit hardest if benefits are uprated by earnings’

Low-income families with children will lose out the most if the government does not increase benefits in line with inflation, new analysis suggests.

The typical incomes of the poorest households will return to 2000-01 levels if benefits instead rise in line with earnings growth, which the government has been considering, the Resolution Foundation said.

Around 30 million people in nine million households will be affected if benefits are uprated by earnings growth, rather than soaring inflation levels, the foundation found.

Of those, seven million households contain someone in work.

Uprating benefits in line with the recent earnings growth – 5.5% – would save the Treasury £3 billion by 2026-27, the foundation's analysis, The Long Squeeze, estimates.

This would represent an “unprecedented period of living standards stagnation” for millions of the poorest families, it said.

Liz Truss insisted on Wednesday that the government is making sure ‘we protect our economy at this very difficult time internationally’ Credit: PA

While the government refuses to rule out giving a real-terms cut to benefits claimants' incomes, the issue is splitting the Tory party.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the government’s decision during his medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October.

Decisions on benefits uprating would usually be announced in November, and are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate in September, with any change to come into effect the following April.

Benefits breakdown: How could claimants lose out if benefits are uprated by earnings?

Working parents who receive Universal Credit and Child Benefit would be hit the hardest and be set to lose almost £1,000 a year

A working single parent with one child would lose £478, and a working couple with three children would lose £978

A couple with one child only receiving Child Benefit would lose £52 a year, while a single disabled adult on Universal Credit would lose £380

Overall, some three million households are set to lose more than £500, the foundation said.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will announce the government’s decision on 31 October Credit: PA

Certain benefits must be increased in line with rising prices, including Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Incapacity Benefit and others.

The government may also increase other benefits if deemed appropriate, “having regard to the national economic situation and any other matters” considered relevant.

Benefits that fall into this category include Universal Credit, Child Benefit, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance and Income Support.

Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “These cuts would come at a time when families are already set to struggle with rising prices, soaring mortgages, and the end of temporary support schemes.

“With benefits having repeatedly failed to keep pace with inflation over the past decade, this would see real income levels for Britain’s poorest families fall to levels not seen since the turn of the century.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, said: “Anything short of raising all benefits in line with inflation will blight millions more childhoods and weaken our future economy.

“In April when inflation was 9%, the government raised benefits by only 3% but promised they would ‘catch up’ next year.

“To renege on that promise now as prices continue to soar and struggling families head into winter is shameful.”

Treasury minister Chris Philp told MPs on Wednesday that a decision on raising benefits in line with inflation has not yet been made.

He told the House of Commons: "When the decisions are taken, of course ministers will have regard to the cost-of-living pressures, the high inflation that we and many other countries are experiencing, although of course the energy intervention will make that inflation lower than it would otherwise be.

“We also, of course, do have to pay regard to hardworking taxpayers who ultimately have to pay the benefit bills and we’re going to take all of that into account when we make these decisions.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...