The Amazon is 'close to a point of no return' - a reality that impacts us all

Flying over the Amazon you go for hours seeing only pristine forest and, at times, can wonder just how serious its challenges are.

And then you hit the areas that are being the most assaulted. Where economic gains are made from environmental loss.

The money will be made, the money will be spent and the financial churn will continue. It’s not the same for the forest.

Some parts will recover but others won’t and environmentalists believe we are close to a point of no return.

ITV News' Emma Murphy reports from the Amazon, where remote indigenous communities face a toxic peril



One of the most shocking things I heard on our trip was that at a certain point the damage is such that the forest turns on itself and begins to self-degrade.

There is no coming back from that. WWF believes that without immediate action to protect the Amazon, mainly in Brazil, within eight years it will no longer be a functioning forest as we know it.

It will no longer be able to be a global protector against carbon dioxide. It will lose even more of its plant life, flora, fauna, animals and insects.

It’s bio-diversity will be lost. That will impact near and far, forever.

