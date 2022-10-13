A panel of US lawmakers has voted to subpoena Donald Trump, meaning he would be legally compelled to testify to Congress about the 2021 Capitol attack.

The House January 6 committee voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.

“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Representative Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair.

Ms Cheney added: “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers.”

The vote seeking the former president’s testimony came as the panel produced vivid new details and evidence of Trump’s state of mind as he refused to concede his loss to Joe Biden, resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol.

Before that, the panel showed previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during the assault.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighbouring Virginia and Maryland. Later the footage shows senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks the acting attorney general for help.

“They’re breaking the law in many different ways - quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Ms Pelosi is heard saying at one point.

Also, in never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence of the way extremist groups provided the muscle in the fight for Mr Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent force to Washington.