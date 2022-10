The papers on Thursday say Liz Truss has been told by her most senior advisers to rip up last month’s mini-budget and raise corporation tax, and that there is a “coronation row” looming over the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The IndependentThe TimesFinancial TimesThe Guardian

Daily Mirrori

Metro

Daily Express

The Daily TelegraphDaily Mail

The Sun

Daily Star