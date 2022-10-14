Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows amid financial markets crunch day

Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget within days, amid growing pressure to reassure markets and rescue her administration.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to return from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington to London this weekend.

He is likely to find a significant section of his mini-budget re-drawn after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.

However in the early hours of Friday morning the BBC, The Times and the Financial Times began reporting that Mr Kwarteng had cancelled appointments at the IMF meetings and was flying back to the UK early.

The Prime Minister’s key pledge to scrap the planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25% is widely seen as a likely casualty in the coming days, as Ms Truss seeks to save her embattled premiership.

ITV News political editor Robert Peston writes that he is confident Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng will cancel their promise not to increase corporation tax by six percentage points to raise £18billion, in one of the "most humiliating ever tax U-turns."

Friday is set to be a crunch day in the financial markets, with the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying scheme due to come to an end.

Officials stepped in two weeks ago after the mini-budget sent markets into chaos amid concerns over higher borrowing costs, triggering concerns in particular about the fate of pension funds.

A growing expectation on Thursday of a Government U-turn on corporation tax appeared to reassure the finance industry, after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey spooked the markets by insisting that the emergency support would not be extended.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The government’s plans revolve around securing an increase in economic growth – with a target of an annual rise of around 2.5% in gross domestic product (GDP).

The crucial date will be October 31, when the forecasts presented by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) alongside the Chancellor’s statement will give an assessment on whether such a plan is realistic.

It comes amid reports that senior Tories are plotting the possibility of replacing Ms Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, with the Times newspaper also reporting that party grandees are considering replacing her with a “unity candidate”.

ITV News UK editor Paul Brand wrote that one Tory MP commenting on the reports the pair could launch a joint ticket bid told him “it seems quite sensible” - while another questioned the exact combo but said some sort of unity ticket is the only option.

It came amid reports that talks were under way between No 10 and the Treasury on abandoning elements of the pair's £43 billion tax-cutting plan.

Speculation was fuelled further when the Chancellor, in an interview with the Telegraph, only said “let’s see” when asked about the expectation from financial markets that the Government could ditch its corporation tax promise.

Downing Street on Thursday did not deny that the potential exists for a reversal on the corporation tax policy, one of the landmark promises made by Ms Truss in her pitch to become Tory leader.

But Mr Kwarteng on Thursday was insisting that his position was safe, telling broadcasters in Washington: “I am not going anywhere.”

Speculation is rife in Westminster about the fate of the Chancellor, only a few weeks into the job, if his financial plans are torn up in the coming days.

Former Tory chancellor and party grandee Ken Clarke said that Ms Truss could not be able to make Mr Kwarteng a “scapegoat”, but it comes amid mounting anger and unrest within the Conservatives about the crisis of recent weeks.

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer also tweeted that the situation “needs a course correction from No.10.

“Get on and do it – we all know it’s coming.”

But amid reports of a “coronation” of a new leader to save the Tories from a crushing defeat at the next election, some warned against such a drastic move.

One senior Tory told the PA news afency that any move to replace Ms Truss would be “completely bonkers” and “premature.”

