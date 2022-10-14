The Royal Rota: What role will the home nations play in the UK's new royal era?

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson. In this week's episode, Lizzie goes it alone to examine the role the home nations will play in the new era of the monarchy.

She's joined by ITV News's Wales Reporter Rhys Williams and Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith, who reported on the final hours and death of the Queen at Balmoral.

The trio analyse the impact of Her Majesty's passing on the United Kingdom and discuss the recent engagements the new figureheads of the Royal family have carried out across the UK.

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only. New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.