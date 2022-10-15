E-scooter rider who smashed teeth warns of risks as collisions triple in a year

By ITV News apprentice Karimah Bangura

A 19-year-old e-scooter rider who smashed her front teeth out after hitting a kerb is warning of the risks of using the increasingly popular form of transport.

Grace Nwoseh, 19, suffered a serious crash on a night-time e-scooter ride last month as she was travelling home through the streets of Cambridge.

The digital marketing apprentice was heading home from the gym at around 11pm on 20 September when she fell, hitting the kerb head-first - and shattering her front teeth.

She faces steep dental bills after an emergency dentist had to take out a tooth, because they claimed A&E didn't position her teeth correctly.

She told ITV News: "That cost me around £250 to do and then she explained to me the two teeth besides the one that fell out, they have quite bad chips in them so they would need to go and if I wanted a replacement it would have to be an implant, which is quite expensive and I don't think it's covered by the NHS."

The latest figures released by the Department for Transport (DfT) reveal that a sharp rise in the number of collisions.A growth in the number of UK cities trialling e-scooters in recent years has led to calls for stricter regulations to protect riders, as well as drivers, cyclist and pedestrians.

There were 1,352 reported collisions involving e-scooters last year, compared to 460 in 2020.

The DfT's annual road casualties report calculated that 10 people were killed— all of whom were e-scooter riders— compared to one death in 2020.

Local authority-backed e-scooter trials have been introduced across the UK over the past two years.Many councils are considering how hire scooters used in urban areas could provide a low-emission travel solution.

But the increased presence of scooters on some public thoroughfares, like cycleways, has coincided with an uptick in collisions.

The DfT report found 421 people were seriously injured in incidents involving e-scooters in 2021, including 67 pedestrians and 20 cyclists. A total 1,003 were slightly injured - compared to 129 and 354 people in the prior year.

Ms Nwoseh told ITV News how she had been using e-scooters as she found them a convenient way to get from A to B in Cambridge - a city with a flat landscape that makes it popular with cyclists.

“The gym that I go to is like a half an hour walk from me so I thought the safest solution would be to get on a scooter rather than walk 30 minutes alone in the dark, just to get there quicker.

“There were street lights but it wasn’t the brightest - like you’ve got trees around that cover the light sometimes.”

She added: “I didn’t see the kerb moving towards me as I was about to go over a bridge.

“I saw the kerb way too late and the front wheel of the scooter literally just threw me forward.”

Ms Nwoseh said she was lucky that three people - a man and a couple - saw the incident and rushed to help her.

She was told by emergency services she would have to make her own way to the hospital to be seen, and she wound up getting an Uber.

“The guy let me use his phone to call 999 to send an ambulance. Luckily, the woman had paracetamol on her so I took that straight away, which is great.

“We were just waiting for the ambulance and then they called back and said that they can’t come and if I could make my way over.”

Ms Nwoseh made a TikTok video about her experience in which she shows her missing front teeth, which has since gained more than 300,000 views.

She said she wanted to use her story as a cautionary tale to raise awareness of e-scooter safety - and to get advice on what her options are, as she faces the cost of fixing her broken front teeth.

She is now considering travelling to Turkey to get her teeth fixed, to avoid the crash fallout becoming too costly.

"I'm looking at a clinic in Turkey that I am quite likely to go to," she said.

E-scooters have been rolled out in Bristol since October 2020 to introduce more sustainable transport modes Credit: Voi

"It's just cheaper over there and this place has really good reviews so I thought I might as well just give it a go."

"I'm thinking of getting three crowns to replace each tooth but I'm still going over it with my family and the dentist."

The number of injuries and casualties in recent years has led to some charities calling on the government to impose stricter regulations on e-scooter use.

Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart, said: “Our main worry now is that the recent change in government and Transport Minister will lead to delays in the Transport Bill that was supposed to be laid before parliament in October.

“It was due to lay down some regulations on e-scooters for the first time.”

Mr Greig also called for “the e-scooter carnage” to stop in response to the DfT’s figures saying “the latest crash statistics make for depressing reading” in a statement.

TfL rental e-scooters were introduced in June 2021.

Cambridge, where Ms Nwoseh was injured, is one of a growing number cities across the UK trialling e-scooters for hire.

The devices boomed in popularity during the pandemic in cities like Cambridge and London, as people sought means of getting around without using public transport.

Cambridge's local authorities have joined up with e-scooter service provider Voi.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority said: “Safety is a priority for both the Combined Authority and Voi, ongoing educational initiatives to ensure its riders understand how to ride safely and obey the Highway Code.

“Riders are required to have either a provisional or full driving licence which is verified by a third-party provider before being able to ride.”

Voi is one of the companies organising the trial of e-scooters across cities and towns in England.

They continued by saying the DfT has “asked all trial areas to extend their trials” and “the Combined Authority are due to decide whether to extend the trial at its Board meeting in October.”

Voi said in a statement that safety is its "number one priority, and we take every accident very seriously."Its spokesperson said that in accordance with DfT requirements, Voi maintains motor third-party liability insurance.

In addition, it also goes beyond the requirement to provide personal accident insurance for all riders using its hire services across the UK.

Its spokesperson said Voi is in touch with the rider to find out more about the incident.

