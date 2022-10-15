In a bid to be "honest" with the British public, new chancellor Jeremy Hunt has admitted that some taxes will rise and public spending will be squeezed.

Mr Hunt, who was parachuted into Number 11 in an attempt to restore order to Liz Truss’s ailing administration, also told ITV News that "mistakes" had been made in the mini-budget.

Ms Truss’s premiership remains in peril after she sacked former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched a major chunk of the mini-budget in an extraordinary gamble to stay in power.

On Saturday, Mr Hunt gave ITV News a preview of his economic plan.

"We're going to have to make difficult decisions on spending - it won't go up by as much as people want," Mr Hunt, twice a Tory leadership contender and a former foreign secretary, said.

"There are going to be difficult decisions on tax as well - some taxes won't come down as quickly as thought, some taxes will go up."

The new chancellor also criticised Mr Kwarteng's mini-budget, saying his predecessor should not have announced such sweeping tax cuts without an independent forecast.

On raising benefits - a major sticking point for the Conservatives - Mr Hunt would not commit to a 10% increase in order to match inflation.

Mr Hunt warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead

"I would love to do it if we can, but I’m not going to make that commitment now, just like I’m not going to make commitments on any front," he said.

In response to Mr Hunt's round of media interviews on Saturday morning, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK needs a change in government, not just a new chancellor.

"Only Labour offers the leadership and plan Britain needs to fix this crisis and grow the economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, multiple reports have emerged of Tory MPs and Conservative grandees plotting moves to force the PM from office, even as Cabinet ministers remained publicly loyal to her.

To many observers, it appeared that the end could be nigh for the prime minister after only a few weeks in the job. Former Conservative leader Lord Hague warned that Ms Truss’s premiership “hangs by a thread”, while Conservative former chancellor Lord Hammond said the events of the past weeks had wrecked the party’s reputation for fiscal discipline.

Mr Hunt, however, told ITV News he wants the PM to "survive".

"The last thing this country wants is another period of prolonged political stability," he said.

Loyal MPs on Friday night were urging party colleagues to think again about any bid to oust Ms Truss, who is theoretically safe from a leadership vote for another year under the rules of the backbench 1922 Committee. Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme, warned: “I think if we start with gay abandon, throwing another prime minister to the wolves, we’re going to be faced with more delay, more debate, more instability.” But even the staunchly loyal MP Sir Christopher Chope had some harsh words for his party leader, after defending her on Thursday and ruling out any reversal. “I feel let down, very badly let down. And I expressed disbelief at what I heard today because it’s totally inconsistent with everything that the prime minister stood for when she was elected,” he told BBC Newsnight.