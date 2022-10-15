Iran protests continue despite brutal crackdown and an estimated 233 dead

Anti-government demonstrations continued along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday as a brutal crackdown on protests continues.

Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week.At least 233 protesters have been killed since demonstrations swept Iran on September 17, according to US-based rights monitor HRANA.

The group said 32 among the dead were below the age of 18. Earlier, Oslo-based Iran Human Rights estimated 201 people have been killed.

Demonstrators chanted “Down with the Dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in the country's northwest. Outside of universities in Kermanshah, Rasht and Tehran, students rallied, according to videos on social media.

In the city of Sanandaj, a hotspot for demonstrations in the northern Kurdish region, school girls chanted, “Woman, life, freedom,” down a central street.

'Death does not scare us': Iranian teen speaks to ITV News as protest crackdown continues

The protests erupted after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

She was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

The government has responded with a brutal crackdown, arresting activists and protest organizers, reprimanding Iranian celebrities for voicing support, even confiscating their passports, and using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs to disperse crowds, leading to deaths, the Associated Press reports.

Widespread internet outages have also made it difficult for protesters to communicate with the outside world, while Iranian authorities have detained at least 40 journalists since the unrest began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

