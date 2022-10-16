Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing a tough week ahead, with Tory MPs admitting she will have to resign.

With only 40 days in office, her position seemed to be weakening by the hour - with three of her own MPs publicly calling for her to quit by Sunday (October 16) night.

Labour challenged the PM to come before Parliament on Monday to face MPs after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

But who could replace Liz Truss if she is ousted as Prime Minister?

Rishi Sunak

The former chancellor and the defeated leadership contender was the favourite among MPs in the leadership race.

Truss's fiscal U-turn on one of the biggest tax cuts announced by sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, effectively meant the current government opted to stick with Sunak's plans.

The tax cuts would have cancelled the plan introduced by Sunak to bring the corporation tax rate to 25% in April next year, from 19% currently.

Truss' backtrack gives Sunak the advantage of being seen as a safe pair of fiscal hands.

In a press conference, the PM confirmed she'd axed her "great friend" Kwasi Kwarteng. Credit: PA

Penny Mordaunt

There were reports that some MPs were looking to install Liz Truss's main rivals for the leadership – Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt – on a joint ticket at the head of a new administration.

At third place in the Conservative leadership race, the former defence secretary is another favourite among Tory MPs - plus a bookies favourite.

Tory MP Crispin Blunt, who publicly called on the Prime Minister to quit, gave a leadership team based around Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt as his preference.

Crispin Blunt said the ‘game is up’ for Liz Truss Credit: PA

Penny Mordaunt, now the Leader of the House of Commons, used an article in the Telegraph to call on her party colleagues to back the embattled Prime Minister.

She wrote: “The national mission though is clear, as the Prime Minister said.

“That is what we should all focus on now. It needs pragmatism and teamwork. It needs us to work with the Prime Minister and her new Chancellor. It needs all of us.”

“Our country needs stability, not a soap opera."

Ben Wallace

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been flagged as a potential replacement.

Not a contender in the last Conservative leadership race, but he's a minister widely respected for the role he has played in the UK's support for Ukraine.

There has been recent speculation that including the Ministry of Defence in any round of spending cuts could spark a clash with Wallace.

A defence source said Mr Wallace will hold Ms Truss to the pledges she has made.

Jeremy Hunt

Brought in to replace the recently-sacked chancellor, Jeremy Hunt is now seen as powerful figure - who is effectively running the government.

He told Political Editor Robert Peston that apart from stabilising the public finances, and thereby reassuring investors and markets, his priority is to protect the most vulnerable and those on lowest incomes.

He has insisted that Ms Truss is still in charge of her government but has signalled plans to effectively scrap the economic vision that brought her to power.

