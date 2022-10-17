New chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make a statement today to outline his spending and taxes plan, in a bid to calm the markets.

The new chancellor will outline how the government will fund its mini-budget measures, the Treasury announced.

The Treasury said the move – following talks over the weekend between Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Liz Truss – was designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

In a statement early Monday morning, the Treasury said Mr Hunt would be bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan that will support fiscal sustainability.

The Treasury said the Chancellor was fast-tracking the plans – which will be released in full on October 31 – following conversations with the PM over the weekend.

It said Mr Hunt had also met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office on Sunday night to brief them on the plans.

Following his statement, the Chancellor will address the House of Commons later on Monday ahead of the publication of his full medium term fiscal plan on October 31.

The move will be seen as an attempt to reassure the financial markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion mini-budget tax giveaway.

The move comes as three members of Ms Truss’s parliamentary party broke ranks over the weekend calling on her to go.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the Prime Minister to quit on Sunday, while other senior figures within the parliamentary party expressed deep unease with Ms Truss’s leadership but stopped short of calling for her to go.

It came at the end of another extraordinary weekend in British politics, that even saw US President Joe Biden intervene to call Ms Truss’s economic vision a “mistake”.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope insisted Ms Truss was in control, saying she and her chancellor had been in talks at Chequers over the weekend.

The pair's work on the measures set to be announced today, indicated "that they are working together as a team," Sir Christopher said.

