Martin Lewis urges Jeremy Hunt not to reverse energy price guarantee

Martin Lewis has urged Jeremy Hunt not to reverse the energy price guarantee as part of any economic announcements made by the chancellor on Monday.

Mr Hunt is due to bring forward plans for how the government will fund its mini-budget measures, before the proposals are announced in full later this month.

The energy price guarantee was announced by the chancellor's predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in September.

But there is some concern that the measure, like others it was announced alongside, could be reversed through another government U-turn.

The money saving expert told ITV's Good Morning Britain that while he thinks it would be "electorally damaging" for the Conservative Party to make any changes to the guarantee, the political instability in Westminster means there's no absolute certainties.

"I think changing that at this time would probably be electorally damaging for them. So, one assumes they probably won't look at it, but won’t doesn’t mean can’t," he said.

Mr Lewis explained that while the government had pledged to keep energy rates at their current levels for two years, the energy firms he had spoken to revealed they were only offered an initial three month rolling contract.

He said while he had not "confirmed" whether this was still the case he assumed that the terms had not changed.

"So, that does mean there is likely wriggle-room for somebody to decide to change it if they wanted to," he said.

"I need to be plain. I have not heard anybody saying 'it will change', just it’s merely you have to look that we’re in a state of flux and there is the possibility of change, because the contract with the energy firms does not last the two years, it lasts for three months. It lasts until January.

"Now, I think the public needs stability as much as the markets need stability and the one thing we don’t have at the moment is any form of certainty.

"So, things do need to calm down and we need to know what situation we’re in."

Elsewhere, Mr Lewis was asked if he thought the new chancellor is the person to get a "grip on the economy" to which he replied: "I think that someone has to get a grip, but Jeremy Hunt is certainly doing something which is very important."

He added that the Tories had lost an "enormous amount of credibility" since the mini-budget was made public, saying the government needed to appoint "someone who comes in and balances the interest of the country with the interests of the market".

Writing on Twitter, Mr Lewis also asked the chancellor to "put in place an emergency mortgage plan for regulatory intervention that protects mortgage holders from the impact of likely sharp UK rate rises".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know