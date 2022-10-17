Matt Goss wanted new single to 'lift spirits' during tough times

Play Brightcove video

Rachel Younger met Matt Gross and spoke to him about new music and his time on Strictly

Last night he was voted off Strictly Come Dancing, and today Matt Goss was reflecting on his time on the show and what his future has in store.

The singer, best known as the frontman for 1980s pop group Bros, has been living in the US for most of the past twenty-five years.

He told ITV News, however, that an offer to appear on Strictly Come Dancing had prompted a move back to the UK.

He's also releasing a new album - the beautiful unknown - and said he wants to "look towards the horizon with optimism."

"I just wanted to write a song that really lifted people's spirits," he said.