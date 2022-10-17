Rapper AJ Tracey launches fund to help young black students into Oxford

Play Brightcove video

'I know it can be hard going to any university, let alone somewhere like Oxford', AJ Tracey tells how he wants to redress the "historic under-representation" of black students

What Stormzy did for Cambridge University four years ago, another British rapper and songwriter is now doing in conjunction with Oxford.

The fund launched by AJ Tracey is aimed at redressing what he called the "historic under-representation" of young black students at Oxford.

The singer said as a young man growing up in a poor part of west London, getting into such places was considered out of reach.

He has put some of his own money into the fund, which will help black students with anything from financial assistance to mentorship.