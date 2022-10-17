Russian warplane crashes into residential area, says Defence Ministry

A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire affecting at least 17 apartments.

It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crew members bailed out safely.

The Sea of Azov is bordered by Ukraine, Russia and the Crimean Peninsular, which has been annexed by Russia, and Yeysk, a city of about 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Defence Ministry said the plane that crashed had taken off for a training mission.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and ordered the ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site.

Images posted to social media show a huge fireball, causing smoke to pour from the building. A parachute can also be seen in some images, suggesting that pilots were able to eject from the aircraft.

The regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire. Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building.

It's not clear if any civilians were hurt in the incident.