13 killed after Russian fighter jet crashes into block of flats

At least 13 people, including three children, died after a Russian fighter jet crashed into a block of flats in the southern Russian town of Yeysk.

A further 19 people were taken to hospital with their injuries, which were caused after the Su-34 bomber suffered engine failure during a training mission on Monday.

Three people died after jumping from the upper floors of the nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze sparked by the crash.

Both crew members bailed out safely, the Russian defence ministry said.

The Sea of Azov is bordered by Ukraine, Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which has been annexed by Russia, and Yeysk, a city of about 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

Debris of the warplane that crashed into a residential area. Credit: AP

Over 500 residents were evacuated and taken to temporary accommodation.

The Kremlin said Russian president Vladimir Putin was informed about the crash and had sent the ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to the site.

Surveillance camera videos posted on Russian messaging app channels showed a plane exploding in a giant fireball. A parachute can also be seen.

13 people were killed in the crash. Credit: AP

Other videos showed a block of flats engulfed by flames and loud bangs from the apparent detonation of the warplane’s weapons.

The Su-34, a supersonic twin-engine bomber, is equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons and has been used widely in Russia's war with Ukraine.

Monday’s accident marked the tenth reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

