How do you swap your stamps before they go out of date on January 31, 2023?

The Royal Mail is adding barcodes to regular stamps, leaving those without them obsolete after January 31, 2023.

People are being advised to either use up these stamps or swap them for the new barcoded ones before the new year deadline.

Traditional paper stamps are being replaced, as part of the company’s ongoing modernisation drive. They say the new unique barcodes will help make operations smoother and enable the introduction of added security features.

The development will also let customers watch and share videos by scanning the barcoded stamps in the Royal Mail app.

Eligible stamps are the regular first and second class “everyday” stamps.

Nick Landon, Royal Mail’s chief commercial officer, said: “As we move to this exciting new era of barcoded stamps, please check your kitchen drawers, wallets and purses for older non-barcoded stamps and make sure you use them up by January 31 2023.

“If you can’t use them up by then, we have set up a swap-out scheme as a simple way to swap your old stamps for our new, digitally enabled ones. Welcome to the new world of barcoded stamps.”

Which stamps are going out of date?

Non-value-indicated; 1st Class, 2nd Class. 1st Class Large Letter; 2nd Class Large Letter

all make up value stamps (e.g. 1p, 2p, 10p, £1, etc.)

International Tariff stamps

Country definitive stamps: England; Northern Ireland; Scotland & Wales. Non-barcoded version of the above Machin & Country definitive stamps will not be valid as postage after 31 January 2023

Barcodes are also being added to Christmas stamps. However non-barcoded Christmas stamps will remain valid as postage after January 31, 2023 so Christmas stamps are not part of the swap out.

Stamps that will and won't be accepted for the Swap Out scheme. Credit: The Royal Mail

The postal service isn't barcoding special issue stamps - which are printed as a one off to commemorate a person or event - so these will remain valid as postage and don't need to be swapped out.

How can you swap your stamps? Can you just take them to the Post Office?

In short, no. Customers will have to pick up a 'Swap Out' form and then send non-barcoded stamps back to the Royal Mail.

People will either be able to print a form from the website, or they can contact customer experience on 03457 740740 who will be able to post out a form to people. They can also be picked up from local delivery offices.

Anyone with less than £200 worth of stamps can print out a form that can be sent back free of charge. If people need to send back more than £200 worth of stamps they can do this via a bulk stamp swap. The Royal Mail has advised people making use of the bulk option send their stamps using a secure service.

What happens if you use a non-barcoded stamp after January 31, 2023?

Mail sent with non-barcoded Definitive stamps after January 31, 2023, will be treated in the same way as if there is insufficient postage on an item.

How long will it take to receive your barcoded stamps once you have sent them in?

The Royal Mail has said its to process 'swap out' applications within seven working days. It should be noted this is an aim not a guarantee.

