A New York restaurant has lifted its ban on James Corden after the actor and comedian reportedly apologised for allegedly being rude to staff.

Mr Corden was briefly barred from Balthazar in Manhattan on Monday by manager Keith McNally who alleged The Late Late Show host had been “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

Mr McNally rescinded the ban a day later after claiming to have received a call from the star.

He wrote on Instagram: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***** up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.

“So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.

“No, of course not. But… anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.

“So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven.”

In an earlier post, McNally said he had “86’d” Mr Corden for his alleged behaviour - a colloquial term which typically means to stop serving a person, or to kick them out of an establishment.

Balthazar restaurant in New York City. Credit: AP

He went on to describe the Gavin and Stacey star as "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago" in an Instagram post.Mr Corden announced in April that he was stepping down as the host of The Late Late Show in the US.

He is said to have extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

Mr Corden’s representatives have been approached for comment.