The Ministry of Defence has warned of recruitment schemes headhunting former British military pilots to train members of the Chinese army.

The BBC reports up to 30 former pilots are believed to have trained the China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The pilots are reported to have served across the British military and not just in the Royal Air Force. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued an intelligence alert warning pilots against taking part.

In a statement, MoD said it was attempting to stop the recruitment of both former and serving pilots.

“We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of China,” a MoD spokesperson said.

“All serving and former personnel are already subject to the Official Secrets Act, and we are reviewing the use of confidentiality contracts and non-disclosure agreements across Defence, while the new National Security Bill will create additional tools to tackle contemporary security challenges – including this one.”

Armed forces minister James Heappey said the government will seek to change the law to punish military pilots who train the Chinese army.

“We’ve approached the people involved and have been clear of them that it’s our expectation they would not continue to be part of that organisation," he told Sky News.

“We are going to put into law that once people have been given that warning it will become an offence to go forward and continue with that training.

“China is a competitor that is threatening the UK interest in many places around the world.

“It is also an important training partner but there is no secret in their attempt to gain access to our secrets, and their recruitment of our pilots in order to understand the capabilities of our air force is clearly a concern to us and the intelligence part of the MoD.”

The MoD's warning comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for faster military development as he tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy.

In a televised speech on Sunday, Xi said the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, needs to “safeguard China’s dignity and core interests,” referring to a list of territorial claims and other issues over which Beijing says it is ready to go to war.

China has the world’s second-largest military spending after the United States and is trying to extend its reach by developing ballistic missiles, aircraft carriers and overseas outposts.