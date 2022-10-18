Russia releases more than 100 Ukrainian women in prisoner exchange swap

More than 100 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity on Monday, as part of the latest prisoner of war (PoW) swap between Kyiv and Moscow.

In total, 108 Ukrainians and 110 Russians were exchanged.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his overnight address that 96 of the women hold roles within Ukraine's military, 37 are evacuees from the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol and 12 are civilians.

"Among those released today are those who were captured long before the full-scale war," he said.

"We do not forget about any of our people - we have to return them all. And we will return them all.

"I am grateful to all involved for this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies.

"The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian warrior, every frontline commander should remember this."

Meanwhile, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said Russia received 80 civilian sailors and 30 military personnel.

On Monday, the Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Twitter that the freed women would "undergo a medical examination and rehabilitation" following their release.

"They will hug their relatives, their children. They will recover," he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...