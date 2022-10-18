Fears of a UK beer shortage are starting to mount as drivers and workers at a firm that makes around 40% of deliveries to pubs and clubs are ready to stage a five-day strike.

Around 1,000 drivers and worker at GXO Logistics are planning to down tools over pay and job cuts.

The first round of industrial action is planned at depots across the UK between October 31 and November 4.

The Unite union says workers have recently rejected a 5% pay offer, due to it being "well below" the real inflation rate - and in part due to the employer demanding a reduction in sick pay.

The strikes will impede the ability of pubs and other venues to replenish their cellars prior to the World Cup, which begins on November 20.

A continuous overtime ban will also begin on October 24.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Once again, a company that is making hundreds of millions in profits is asking workers to take a pay cut. And GXO goes even further. They want to cut sick pay too. This is a shocking way to treat your workforce.

"GXO can easily afford to pay fairly and Unite is determined to see that they do. Our members have the union’s absolute support in taking strike action for a fair pay rise.”

The strikes will impact beer supplies to pubs and venues supplied by major breweries, including Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns and Shepherd Neame.

Industrial action will take place at GXO sites in Coventry, Avonmouth, Norwich, Greenford, Dagenham, Croydon, Faversham, Thatcham, Southampton, Livingston, Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dumfries, Ivybridge, Swansea, Anglesey, Manchester, Preston, Carlisle, Washington and Wakefield.

Unite National Officer for Food, Drink and Agriculture, Joe Clarke, said: “GXO has left our members with no choice. This is a company making millions upon millions but asking its workers to take a pay cut during a cost-of-living crisis.

"Any disruption to the UK’s beer supplies is entirely the result of GXO’s greed. It must return to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

