With successful trials already underway in Liverpool, new superbins could be installed elsewhere around the country. ITV News North of England reporter Rachel Townsend reports

Superbins could soon be coming to a street near you. The huge communal bins store large amounts of waste underground - the biggest can take a week's worth of rubbish from 20 homes.

And, after a successful trial in residential areas in Liverpool, they could be rolled out to other areas.

It comes after a successful trial implemented by Liverpool City Council aimed at cleaning up communities, tackling illegal dumping and vermin problems.

The scheme, which cost around £1.5m has been designed to provide a cleaner waste solution for 27,000 terraced households in the city.

Each bin is made from steel and reinforced plastic, and will sound an alarm when full so that it can then be emptied via a release at its base.

It is thought the whole process to empty the bins would take less than 10 minutes. Work is currently underway to install them at 11 other sites in Liverpool, with other city councils keen on following suit.

