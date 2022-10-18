Proposals that would effectively bring forward a four-day working week have cleared their first parliamentary hurdle.

Labour MP Peter Dowd told the House of Commons its “time for change” as he made the case for a shorter working week, insisting it would be good for the economy, workers and the environment.

Under the plans, the official working week would be reduced from 48 to 32 hours and any work beyond that would have to be paid by employers as overtime, at 1.5 times the ordinary rate of pay.

The MP for Bootle was allowed to introduce his Working Time Regulations (Amendment) Bill despite Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope warning the measures would be “very hotly opposed by everybody on this side”.

The Bill will be considered further at second reading on December the 9th.

Mr Dowd explained how, according to Health and Safety Executive, 18 million workdays were lost in 2019-2020 as a result of “work related stress, depression, or anxiety”.

Furthermore, the MP pointed to a report by the World Health Organisation, which has shown that “long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people globally every year”.

He said: “It’s time for change. The arguments made against the four-day working week today are exactly the same arguments that were made against the five-day week 100 years ago.

“I’m afraid the evidence just doesn’t back it up.

“All the evidence shows a four-day week with no loss of pay would be good for the economy, good for workers and good for the environment.”

Mr Dowd highlighted how South Cambridgeshire District Council recently became the first ever UK council to move forward with plans for a four-day week.

Sir Christopher Chope, pictured in January, has said his party will oppose the bill. Credit: PA

Sir Christopher, the MP for Christchurch, did not oppose the Bill but put on record his opposition, saying: “So, effectively what he’s saying is that everybody who is currently working more than 32 hours a week will be prevented from so doing in the future under the provisions of his Bill.

“And if ever, one could think of a hand grenade being thrown into the economy, that is probably a really good example of it.”

More than 3,300 workers at 70 companies began a four-day week with no loss of pay at the beginning of June.

At the half-way point of the six month trial - which organisers say it is the biggest four-day week pilot to take place anywhere in the world - 88% of respondents said it was working well and nine in ten said they would keep the new hours.

The Bill is unlikely to make further progress without Government support due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate all private members’ bills tabled by backbench MPs.