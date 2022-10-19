MPs will vote on a fracking motion tonight in what is being described as a "confidence" vote in the government itself by Conservative party whips.

Tory MPs have been issued with a three-line whip on Labour’s motion, meaning that Tory MPs who vote against the government could lose the whip, and subsequently would no longer be able to sit as Conservative MPs.

The vote is an attempt by the Labour party to introduce draft legislation banning the extraction of shale gas.

The business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg Credit: PA

The business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been speaking against the motion in the House of Commons, saying communities will have a “veto” on fracking in their area.

He added that national government would be unable to overrule the objections from communities, with one option under consideration involving local referendums for areas where fracking is proposed.

But Labour's Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband urged Tory MPs to vote for his parties motion: “I say to the House and I say to members opposite, they all know that the prime minister will be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days, if not hours.

“They know fracking will go with her. Why defend the indefensible?" he said.

Deputy Chief Whip Craig Whittaker wrote to the Conservatives telling them it is a “100% hard 3 line whip!”

“We cannot, under any circumstances, let the Labour Party take control of the order paper and put through their own legislation and whatever other bits of legislation they desire,” he said.

“We are voting NO and I reiterate, this is a hard 3 line whip with all slips withdrawn.”

“I know this is difficult for some colleagues, but we simply cannot allow this.”

Whilst the government is not expected to lose the vote, some MPs have already broken cover to suggest they will vote against it.

Andrew Griffith, a serving minister, said on Twitter: “Personally, I do not and have never supported fracking in #WestSussex as our dangerous local roads would never support the additional vehicle movements even if residents consented."

It's not clear how he intends to vote this evening.

Conservatives Angela Richardson, Tracey Crouch, and current climate Tsar Chris Skidmore have also said they intend to vote against the government.

Skidmore said: "As the former energy minister who signed Net Zero into law, for the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 general election.

“I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision.”