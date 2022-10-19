Liz Truss clings on - but for how much longer?

It's not survivable on any meaningful timetable.

There are lots of rumours that Liz Truss will be gone tomorrow - but I have no idea whether that's true or not.

The fundamental point is that the events we've seen, which on one level look unbelievably funny - are very serious because what they show is total incompetence at the top of government.

Look at today: We had a former chancellor getting one of Liz Truss's advisors suspended, because he was briefing against the former chancellor - says the former chancellor.

We have Suella Braverman occupying one of the great offices of state, the home secretary, resigning because she breached security rules, and don't forget Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked as chancellor only a couple of days ago.

Grant Shapps leaves 10 Downing Street in London, after being appointed Home Secretary Credit: PA

These people were only appointed a few weeks ago - just those sackings on their own would be enough to shake confidence in a prime minister.

But it's much, much worse than that because of that mini-budget where we've seen this most extraordinary U-turn, with tax rises now, spending cuts coming, and the support for energy prices limited to six months rather than two years.

And along with all of that, the extraordinary unnecessary damage done to public finances because of the way that mini-budget has shattered the confidence to investors, meaning that interest rates are higher than they would otherwise need to be.

It is literally astonishing that Liz Truss is still in office.

I am going to be speaking to Steve Baker, one of her ministers tonight who says he's still loyally behind her and he thinks she can survive.

I think the audience tonight will probably be sitting there with their mouths open as he makes the case for her.

