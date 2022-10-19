A special commemorative exhibition will be opened to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Manx Museum.

'Museum 100' is a year long exhibition featuring a kaleidoscope of over 150 objects and treasures from the museum's collections.

Some of the feature pieces include the oldest surviving Manx registered motor vehicle and the first piece of Viking treasure ever collected by the Manx Museum.

A Renault 8 Horsepower Type AX Motorcar, one of the first motorcars to be registered on the Isle of Man Credit: Manx National Heritage

Another favoured feature is a 1970s Hacker record player once owned by Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees.

Maurice Gibb was born on the Isle of Man and found fame with his brothers as the Bee Gees.

During a low point their career, the family returned to the Island in the early 1970s to take advantage of its low tax status.

The soundtrack of 'Saturday Night Fever' revived the fortunes of the band, and Maurice finally left the Island for good around 1979.

Hacker Record Player belonging to Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees. Credit: Manx National Heritage

The exhibition's curator, Katie King said: "Our national collections have grown over 100 years and reflect 10,000 years of our Island’s cultural heritage.

She continued: "They reveal stories about who we are as a nation and provide a constant source of inspiration and pride for each new generation."

The Manx Museum opened 2 November 1922 in the old Nobles Hospital building. Credit: Manx National Heritage

The Manx Museum was officially opened on 2 November 1922 by Lieutenant Governor Fry.

A group of trustees were founded in 1886 to preserve the Isle of Man’s cultural heritage and to build a national museum.

The museum holds over one million artefacts in the national collections, and all are connected to the people of the Isle of Man.

'Museum 100' opens on Saturday 22 October 2022 and runs until October 2023.

