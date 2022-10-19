Prime minister clings on after chaotic day in Commons

Prime Minister Liz Truss faces an uphill battle to save her premiership after a day of chaos which saw resignations and un-resignations, rebellion, and allegations of bullying in the House of Commons.

Ms Truss's premiership began on 6 September, but just six weeks later she is facing calls amongst her own MPs to resign.

Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker earlier called on Ms Truss to "do the decent thing and stand down", with ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston also remarking that it is "literally astonishing that Liz Truss is still in office".

Despite some calling for the PM's resignation, others have signalled their support. Speaking on ITV's Peston, Minister Steve Baker said the prime minister apologised for her economic policies, and said "now we must put it right".

The government today defeated Labour’s bid to ban fracking amid farcical scenes in the House of Commons by 230 votes to 326.

Conservative whips initially stated the vote on whether to allocate Commons time to consider legislation to stop shale gas extraction was being treated as a “confidence motion” in Liz Truss’s embattled government. But after a series of Tory MPs signalled they would not take part in the vote, Climate Minister Graham Stuart caused confusion by telling the Commons: “Quite clearly this is not a confidence vote.”

After chaotic scenes in the lobby as MPs went in to vote, former Labour minister Chris Bryant called for an investigation after he alleged he saw MPs being “physically manhandled” and “bullied” into the voting lobby.

This was denied by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the business secretary.

“I think to characterise it as bullying is mistaken,” he told Sky News.

“I did hear one person shout and use an expletive as he marched in. He said everyone should go and vote and he said that loudly. But he didn’t say it to anyone individually. He said it to the assembled crowd.

“There were some people waiting outside the division lobby who weren’t sure whether it was a vote of no confidence or not and there was some discussion on the issue. It was a perfectly normal discussion.”

The chaotic scenes came after the resignation of former home secretary Suella Braverman, who was later replaced by Grant Shapps.

In her resignation letter, Ms Braverman - who departed the role after just six weeks in the job - criticised Liz Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Liz Truss, the former home secretary said she had send "an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague."

She said this breach of security protocol meant she had to resign from her role.

But further on in the letter, she said it was a "tumultuous time" and said she had "concerns about the direction of this government."

She said: "Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments."

Responding, Liz Truss thanked Ms Braverman for her service and said "It is important that the Ministerial Code is upheld, and that Cabinet confidentiality is respected."

Ms Braverman, who stood to be leader of the Tory party, had been in the job since the 6th of September.

Downing Street later said that Braverman would be replaced by Rishi Sunak supporter Grant Shapps, who previously served as transport secretary.

Speaking outside the Home Office, Shapps said it had "been a turbulent time for the government.

“But the most important thing is to make sure the people of this country know they’ve got security. That’s why it’s a great honour to be appointed as home secretary today."

Grant Shapps outside the Home Office in London, after being appointed home secretary. Credit: PA

The chief whip and the deputy chief whip also reportedly resigned - and then unresigned.

Wendy Morton, MP for Aldridge-Brownhills in the West Midlands since 2015, was appointed to run party discipline.

Her deputy, Craig Whittaker, was also believed to have stepped down from his post.

But ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston later said that the pair "do still have their jobs," and have effectively un-resigned.

It came as a senior advisor to Liz Truss was suspended from his post - allegedly due to an intervention made by former chancellor and now backbench MP Sajid Javid.

Jason Stein is alleged to have described Mr Javid, as "s***".

According to ITV News's Political Editor, Robert Peston, Mr Javid was then planning to ask a question regarding Mr Stein's behaviour at Prime Minister's Questions today, which would have proved deeply humiliating for Truss.

He reportedly held back on condition that Stein be suspended and an investigation launched.

Liz Truss was heckled by the opposition benches during PMQs Credit: PA

Earlier in the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions, Ms Truss attempted to strike a defiant tone in the face of relentless heckling from the Opposition benches, while the Tory benches were noticeably subdued.

It was her first PMQs grilling since her Mr Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.

Sir Keir hurled the PM’s U-turns at her from across the chamber as he read out a list of her dropped economic policies, echoed by a chorus of his MPs chanting “gone” after each one.

He concluded: “Economic credibility – gone. And her supposed best friend the former chancellor, he’s gone as well. They’re all gone. So why is she still here?”

Earlier, Sir Keir joked: “A book is being written about the prime minister’s time in office.

“Apparently it’s going to be out by Christmas. Is that the release date or the title?”

After the day's events, questions remain over the future of Ms Truss's premiership.

