Suella Braverman to depart as Home Secretary after just six weeks in the job

Suella Braverman has departed as home secretary following a meeting with the prime minister.

Downing Street has not denied the report, first published in the Guardian newspaper, of Ms Braverman's departure.

Ms Braverman, who stood in the recent Conservative party leadership contest, had been in the job since the 6th of September.

Generally viewed as sitting on the right wing of her party, Ms Braverman stood on a platform of reducing immigration, and cutting taxes and public spending.

During an event at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, she told a panel it was her "dream" and "obsession" to see a flight carrying migrants depart for Rwanda.

Her departure follows the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, following a mini-budget statement that sent shockwaves through the financial markets.

Earlier this afternoon Ms Truss cancelled a planned visit to a factory. Her office didn't give a reason for the decision at the time, and only said it was due to "government business."

The exit of the Home Secretary will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.

Earlier in the day one of the prime minister's advisors was reportedly suspended on investigation.

Jason Stein is alleged to have described the former chancellor and health secretary, Sajid Javid, as "s***".

According to ITV News's Political Editor, Robert Peston, Mr Javid was poised to ask a question regarding Mr Stein's behaviour at Prime Minister's Questions today - but held back on condition that Stein be suspended and an investigation launched.

Suella Braverman’s departure as home secretary is the latest in a “carousel of Conservative chaos”, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Lib Dem Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “This is a government in chaos. People should not be forced to watch the Conservative party implode day after day while real people suffer.

“There is a of cost of living catastrophe, health service crisis and now a rudderless Home Office.

“The only solution now is a general election so the public can get off this carousel of Conservative chaos.”

