Prime Minister Liz Truss has had a difficult first few weeks in office.

After her chancellor's first mini-budget sent the country into financial chaos and his replacement discarded most of Truss's financial priorities, the prime minister reassured parliament on Monday that she intends to lead the country into the next election.

But Liz Truss is facing mounting pressure to resign, including from members of her own party.

The 1922 Committee’s rules stipulate that a prime minister cannot face a confidence vote during their first year in office.

Outside the one-year grace period, 15% of the parliamentary party would have to submit letters of no confidence to committee chairman Sir Graham for a vote to be held.

In recent days several Conservative party MPs have already publicly called for her to resign:

William Wragg

William Wragg, who is vice chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, is the latest Conservative MP to call for the prime minister's resignation.

Wragg confirmed on Wednesday in the House of Commons that he has submitted a letter to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

William Wragg MP Credit: PA

He told MPs he would like to vote with Labour to ban fracking because he is opposed to it.

However, because the vote is being treated as a “confidence motion” in Liz Truss’s embattled government, he decided not to because he would lose the whip and his letter of no confidence in the PM would “fall”.

Mr Wragg said he is “personally ashamed” by what occurred after the mini-budget and cannot tell his constituents in Hazel Grove, Greater Manchester, that “they should support our great party”.

“The lack of foresight by senior members of the Government, I cannot easily forgive,” he added.

Jamie Wallis

The Welsh MP for Bridgend & Porthcawl publicly called for the prime minister to resign on Sunday, citing that Truss "no long hold the confidence of the country of the parliamentary party".

In a letter to the prime minister posted on Twitter, he said that he did not think she could unite the divided party.

Dr Wallis , who came out as trans earlier this year, told the prime minister: “Watching senior colleagues exploit the issue of transgender rights and weaponise it in order to score cheap political points was extremely unpleasant.

“You chose not to challenge this behaviour and have now chosen to have those same colleagues sit alongside you in your government.”

Crispin Blunt

The Conservative MP for Reigate who was a justice minister in the early years of David Cameron’s premiership, told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show: “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed.”

Crispin Blunt MP Credit: PA

Mr Blunt, who backed Jeremy Hunt in the leadership contest, released a statement on Sunday in which he said that most of his colleagues “clearly understand that Prime Minister Truss’s authority is now fatally damaged”.

“She has to go now as she cannot win nor sustain the confidence of her colleagues, far less the public and a relentless media."

“The principal emotional reactions to her public presentation is now a mixture of anger, contempt and pity."

“It’s a blinding glimpse of the obvious that this cannot and should not continue.”

He called for former leadership contenders Mr Sunak, Mr Hunt and Penny Mordaunt to come together to steer the party out of the current crisis.

Andrew Bridgen

He was followed by Andrew Bridgen on Sunday evening, who told the Telegraph newspaper: “We cannot carry on like this.”

Andrew Bridgen MP Credit: PA

The Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, who backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest over the summer, said: “Our country, its people and our party deserve better.”

Writing for The Pavlovic Today, he added: "Liz has sunk her own leadership and her predecessors potential come back at the same time, all in record time."

"Beleaguered Liz Truss has now run out of friends—she only ever had the support of a third of the elected MPs. We should expect more fireworks in Parliament this week."

"Unless this is resolved quickly, we are heading for a General Election."

Angela Richardson

Angela Richardson became the fourth Tory MP to call publicly for Ms Truss to stand down, saying the problems with the public finances were “100% down to the Prime Minister”.

The Guildford MP told Times Radio: “I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer. And I’m very sad to have to say that.”

Angela Richardson Credit: PA

Asked whether she had written a letter to head of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers Sir Graham Brady expressing her loss of confidence, Ms Richardson added: “I said during the difficulties with Boris Johnson that any correspondence between Sir Graham Brady and myself, if that were ever to eventuate, would be a private matter, that I wouldn’t discuss that publicly, and there’s no reason to change that now.”

Asked by Matt Chorley on Times Radio whether it would be better if the Chancellor “just became the prime minister”, Guildford MP Angela Richardson said: “I think there are several people who could be in contention to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, Jeremy Hunt is one of them.”

However, she said her preferred candidate would be Rishi Sunak, who she campaigned for during the leadership election.

Sir Charles Walker

Senior Tory backbencher Sir Charles Walker has become the fifth Conservative MP to publicly call on Liz Truss to resign as prime minister.

Sir Charles Walker Credit: PA

He told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “I think her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry.

“We don’t need a disruptor in No 10. We need a uniter.”

The situation “can only be remedied” with “a new prime minister,” he said.

He gave Ms Truss another “week or two” before she steps down or is forced to resign, adding that he is “so cross” about how “catastrophically incompetent” the Government has been.

How could the Tories get rid of the prime minister?

The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee of backbench MPs stipulates a prime minister cannot face a confidence vote during their first year in office.

Outside of that period, 15% of the parliamentary party would have to submit letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Committee, for a vote to be held.

That means Ms Truss would face a vote if 53 Tory MPs submitted letters.

MPs’ letters are held on file by Sir Graham, unless they are withdrawn, and he keeps a secret running tally of the number.

At least 50% of Tory MPs must then vote “no confidence” in a ballot for a PM to lose. A leadership contest would then start.

But given the backlash against the PM, there is speculation Tory MPs could bypass the current rules.

The 1922 Committee executive could be forced to change the party rules to allow a vote if there is enough pressure from MPs.

If such a decision is made, it is likely Sir Graham would raise the threshold of letters needed for the vote from the 15% mark.

On the other hand, mounting criticism from her own party may force Ms Truss to resign without a confidence vote.

Regardless of formal confidence vote rules, if enough MPs submitted letters of no confidence to prove Ms Truss could not command her party or pass legislation, her hand would likely be forced.

