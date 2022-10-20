Channel 4 has announced that News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be taking a week off air after using offensive language to describe a minister.

The veteran broadcaster apologised to Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker, shortly after the comments were captured in audio.

The journalist, who was off-air at the time, could be heard making a comment in the background of another broadcast's video clip.

After a "robust interview" Guru-Murthy could be overheard calling Mr Baker a "c***" in what the veteran broadcaster described as an "unguarded moment".

The Channel 4 anchor has since reached out to Mr Baker and apologised.

Mr Baker replied to his tweeted apology, writing: "I appreciate you apologising. Thank you."

In a statement, C4 said: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously.

Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”

It has been confirmed that Guru-Murthy will not return to screens before November 4th due to a pre-existing week of leave.