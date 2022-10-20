From Russia to the EU: How the world reacted to Liz Truss's resignation

Play Brightcove video

ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy reports on how countries around the world covered the resignation chaos in Britain

The world is reacting to the news that Liz Truss has resigned.

From the US President to Russia's foreign ministry, the Prime Minister's resignation after just 44 days is gaining reaction from foreign leaders, social media and journalists around the world.

USA

US President Joe Biden said the United States and the UK will continue their “close co-operation” in the wake of the resignation of Liz Truss.

In a statement, Mr Biden – who only met Ms Truss once in the course of her brief premiership – thanked her for her partnership on a range of issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends - and that fact will never change,” he said.

“I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine."

In a surprise intervention at the weekend, Mr Biden criticised Ms Truss’s by then abandoned tax-cutting agenda describing it as a “mistake”.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was important at a time of international tensions to see political stability restored in the UK.

Liz Truss holding a bilateral meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York Credit: PA

He said that his dealings with Ms Truss, who he saw earlier this month at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, had been “very constructive”.

“France, as a friend of the British people, wishes for stability,” he said.

“In this context of war and tensions over the energy crisis, it is important that Great Britain sets out again on the path of political stability and that’s all I wish for."

During her leadership campaign, Ms Truss had replied that the "jury is out" when asked whether the French president was a friend or foe.

Russia

Russia's foreign ministry welcomed the resignation of Liz Truss, calling her a "disgrace".

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova welcomed the departure of Liz Truss as prime minister, saying that "Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister," and that Ms Truss "would be remembered for her catastrophic illiteracy".

Zakharova's comments come as the spokeswoman described British diplomacy in February as "absolutely worthless" after then-foreign secretary Liz Truss failed to know the difference between the Baltic and Black Seas, which are more than 700 miles apart in a meeting with Russia's foreign minister.

A diplomatic source in Moscow had told ITV News that the meeting "was embarrassing."

"I can’t understand how that can happen to British diplomacy. It’s like making a speech for elections, even her voice was as if she was outside."

Senior Russian politician and Deputy Chair of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev simply tweeted: "Bye, bye @trussliz, congrats to lettuce", referring to a joke by the Daily Star about whether Liz Truss could outlast the shelf-life of a lettuce.

Ireland

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney spoke of his frustration at “being back to instability again” in terms of relations with the UK.

“The meetings between Liz Truss and the Taoiseach were also much better in terms of tone than we had seen for some time,” Mr Coveney told RTE.

“Unfortunately, part of the consequence of what has happened today is of course more uncertainty for Northern Ireland, because not only will we have a new British prime minister next Friday, but of course if there isn’t an Assembly up and running in Northern Ireland by next Friday, by law, whoever is secretary of state at that time is required to set a date for a new election.”

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Minister Donohoe said he is looking forward to continuing the UK/Ireland friendship Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Irish premier Micheal Martin asked that a new British Prime Minister be selected quickly in order to bring about stability in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he was monitoring what effect the latest developments might have on the Irish economy, but that it had no impact as of yet.

India

Indian news company NDTV (New Delhi Television Ltd) reported that Ms Truss' resignation could negatively impact the India-UK Free Trade Deal.

Liz Truss has signed off on the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) as foreign secretary, stating that she wanted to "lower tariffs on both sides to see more goods flowing between our two countries".

"Truss's exit catapults the India-UK free trade deal in a zone of uncertainty", the broadcaster said.

The broadcaster added that it did not look favourable upon ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who they described as a "contender" in the leadership contest.

NDTV said "India's position has hardened" upon comments recently made by the Braverman against migration from India.

NetherlandsDutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “I had a good contact with her... We agreed on a whole range of views and I’m looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague."“It will be the fifth one, I believe,” he added, pointedly. Mark Rutte has served as Prime Minister of the Netherlands since 2010.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, shakes hands with Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte Credit: PA

