A jury concluded that Hollywood star Kevin Spacey did not molest fellow actor Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14.

The verdict in federal court in Manhattan brings to a conclusion a civil trial, based on 2017 claims by Rapp, which sought £35 million ($40 million) in damages.

Deliberations lasted just over an hour. When the verdict was read, Spacey dropped his head. He then hugged lawyers and others before leaving the courtroom.

Earlier on Thursday, a lawyer for Rapp, Richard Steigman, urged jurors to make Spacey pay for trying to make a sexual advance on Rapp in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986 after a party. He accused Spacey of lying on the witness stand.

Actor Anthony Rapp was seeking damages. Credit: AP

Jennifer Keller, a lawyer for Spacey, told jurors that Rapp made up the encounter and said they should reject Rapp’s claims.

Rapp, 50, and Spacey, 63, each testified over several days at the three-week trial. The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.

Rapp’s claims, and those of others, abruptly interrupted what had been a soaring career for the two-time Academy Award winning actor, who lost his job on the Netflix series “House of Cards” and saw other opportunities dry up.

Rapp is a regular on TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery” and was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent.”

Lawyers on behalf of Spacey said justice had been done following the “swift and decisive verdict”.

The actor’s lawyer, Jennifer Keller, said in a statement: “Mr Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumour or social media.

“And he is deeply thankful to this particular jury.

“Their verdict was swift and decisive. Justice was done today.”