Watch ITV News live programme after Liz Truss steps down as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister after just 44 days.

In a statement at Number 10 she announced she was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party after a tumultuous premiership, the shortest in British history.

She said there would be a leadership election to replace her "to be delivered within the next week" after meeting with King Charles to offer her resignation.

Just a little over 24 hours earlier, Ms Truss had told MPs she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

Speaking today, Ms Truss said she was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change the situation facing the UK. "We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. "We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit." But she said the situation had prevented her from delivering on that mandate.

With her husband Hugh O’Leary alongside her, Ms Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.”

Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent”.

She said the UK had been “held back for too long by low economic growth”.

Her resignation comes after a chaotic day at Westminster that left Ms Truss battling open revolt as the number of Tory MPs demanding she goes continued to rise.

Earlier, Ms Truss met with the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady.

In response, Keir Starmer MP, leader of the Labour Party, said the Tories "no longer has a mandate to govern" and called for an immediate general election.

“After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. In the last few years, the Tories have set record-high taxation, trashed our institutions and created a cost-of-living crisis.

"Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 a month extra on their mortgages. The damage they have done will take years to fix," he said in a statement.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also called for a general election following the Prime Minister’s resignation.

“We don’t need another Conservative Prime Minister lurching from crisis to crisis,” he tweeted.

“We need a general election now and the Conservatives out of power.”