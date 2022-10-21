Boris Johnson is 'up for it', ally says as race to No 10 gets underway

Boris Johnson has declared he is “up for it” and will fly back to the UK from his Caribbean holiday to attempt an extraordinary comeback as prime minister, an ally has said.

Trade minister Sir James Duddridge said he learnt the news after chatting with "the boss" via Whatsapp.

“He’s going to fly back. He said, 'I’m flying back, Dudders, we are going to do this. I’m up for it’," the MP for Rochford and Southend East said.

He said Mr Johnson will be landing on Saturday and will challenge to replace Liz Truss, who announced her resignation on Thursday.

She spent just 44 days in office before declaring her departure, which will make her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Now the party must find a candidate who is able to unite a deeply divided party and lead the country through a turbulent economic period if it has any hope of winning the next general election.

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was the first MP to declare a leadership bid, promising to "unite the country" and deliver the Tory party's pledges.

Ms Mordaunt has already held talks with Jeremy Hunt and assured him he can stay on as chancellor if she becomes prime minister, it is understood.

Within the hour of Ms Mordaunt's announcement, several Tory MPs declared their support, including MP for Penrith and the Border Neil Hudson, who said she has the "leadership attributes, experience, empathy and compassion to unite our country".Mr Johnson throwing his hat into the ring means he is likely to face a bitter showdown with Rishi Sunak, who is blamed by the former PM's supporters for bringing him down.

There have been reports that some MPs could resign the whip and sit as independents rather than serve under Mr Johnson.

But his supporters argue that he alone of the potential candidates to be the new prime minister has won a general election and has a mandate from the British public.

COP26 president Alok Sharma, defence secretary Ben Wallace and business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg are among Mr Johnson's backers for this reason.

But former Tory leader William Hague told Times Radio that bringing Mr Johnson back is the worst idea he's ever heard of in his 46 years as a Conservative Party member.

He added that it would lead to a "death spiral" for the party, at a time when its reputation is already on the rocks.