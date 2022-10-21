Daycare employees who used Scream masks to terrify children face charges

Four people linked to video footage of day care employees in the US using scary masks to frighten young children are facing criminal charges.

The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, who has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light, is not facing charges.

The videos - one filmed in September and another this month - were posted on social media, showing a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Centre wearing a Halloween mask similar to the one in the “Scream” movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.”

Children can be seen crying, cowering in fear and at times running from the masked employee.

Another employee gives directions, singling out which children have acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces, the video showed.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said: “They can’t use corporal punishment, so we think they were using the mask to try to scare the kids into doing what they were supposed to be doing.”

Katelyn Johnson, a parent, told ABC News that she was shocked after seeing the videos.

She said her two-year-old son is still showing signs of trauma and has difficulty sleeping through the night, adding of the footage, “it’s not a joke, and it’s nothing to laugh at.”

“Whether they had a mask on or a mask off, their behaviour was unacceptable. My blood pressure was raised. It broke my heart for my child. I was angry," she said.