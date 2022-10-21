Rishi Sunak officially joins race to become Tory leader and next prime minister

Rishi Sunak's team has confirmed he is running to replace Liz Truss as Conservative party leader and prime minister.

Tory MP Angela Richardson also confirmed the bid this evening, tweeting: "I was able to sign @RishiSunak's nomination papers for Conservative Party Leader.

"A positive end to an extraordinary week in Westminster."

Penny Mordaunt was the first to announce her bid to take over from Liz Truss as prime minister, and Boris Johnson is also expected to join the race.

The former prime minister is believed to be flying home from his holiday in the Caribbean in an attempt to return to No 10.